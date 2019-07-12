Hartley County Historic Commission hosting XIT General Office Cowboy Christmas in July

CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Historic Commission is hosting the XIT General Office Cowboy Christmas in July: Raisin the XIT Roof on July 13, 2019.

Cowboy Christmas in July is being held at 517 Main Street in Channing, Texas. The festivities start at 4 p.m.

Skip Sheppard and his family will return with his chuckwagon to cook another chuckwagon feast. The supper bell should ring around 5:30 p.m.

New this year is a kid “rodeo,” which will include a stick horse barrel race, dummy roping, and a boot race.

R.W. Hampton will start singing his songs about Cowboys and all things the XIT General Office hold dear at 4 p.m. And at 7 p.m., Eloy Gonzales will play for the street dance.