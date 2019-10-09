Hart Schaffner Marx Custom Fit Event at Dillard’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Experience the time-honored tradition of owning a made to measure garment crafted to fit your specifications.
Dillard’s is hosting a Hart Schaffner Marx Made-to-Measure Tailored Clothing Event on Tuesday, October 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. inside the men’s Dillard’s at Westgate Mall.
You will find your fit, choose your fabric and customize your style.
For an appointment, call the men’s tailored department at 806-358-7771.
Dillard’s
Westgate Mall
(806) 358-7771
www.dillards.com