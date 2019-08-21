Harry Potter style workout leggings

Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – These Harry Potter themed leggings will get you ready for this year’s quidditch season.

Gear up for back-to-school at Hogwarts.

“Black Milk Clothing,” known for its pop-culture themed pieces, has the perfect workout clothes for any Harry Potter fan.

The line features stylish and functional leggings inspired by each Hogwarts house.

Whether you are a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff your tri-wizard tournament training will be in style.

The leggings and full collection of Harry Potter themed apparel is available on “Black Milk’s” website while supplies last.

