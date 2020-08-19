Harrison County to vote Wednesday whether to remove Confederate statue from courthouse grounds

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Commissioner’s Court will hold a vote Wednesday morning about whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of the courthouse.

This will follow three months of hearing arguments from both sides. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The agenda item reads that they could submit an application to “the Texas Historical Commission for a State Antiquities Landmark permit to seek permission to relocate the Confederate Soldier statue… to another acceptable and secure location.”

The vote is the latest in the revamped movement in East Texas and around the country to remove statues glorifying the Confederacy as well as renaming landmarks and schools named after Confederate soldiers and generals.

Different movements in several East Texas communities began in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody back in May.

On Monday, Gregg County chose not to take action to remove a statue dedicated to John Gregg, a senior officer in the Confederate army, and who the county is named after.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, the lone Black commissioner on the court, moved for a vote, but no one seconded the motion, effectively killing the proposal.

Last month, after Tyler ISD voted to change the name of Robert E. High School to Tyler Legacy. John Tyler High School was simply renamed to Tyler High.

The petition was started by Imani Rivera and intensified when a cross country runner named Trude Lamb refused to wear the name on her jersey in the fall and wrote to the school board that “I don’t see a future of remembering a person who did nothing for our country and who didn’t care for me or my people.”

Lamb is an immigrant from Ghana and said she had “worked the very fields and fetched water for my family from the very places my people were kidnapped.”