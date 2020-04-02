Harrison County resident dies from coronavirus, 4th in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County residnet has died from the coronavirus, according to Gregg Coutny judge Bill Stoudt.

The victim is the fourth in East Texas to pass away from the coronavirus. Stoudt had no information about the the victim’s prior medical history.

All three other deaths in the Piney Woods from COVID-19 were from people who had underlying medical conditions, with their ages ranging from 47 to 91.

There are currently 102 cases of coronavirus as of this writing. Here is the latest tally kept by KETK: