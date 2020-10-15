Harris & Travis Counties breaking voting records in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Voters are turning out in record numbers within two of the largest counties in Texas.
Travis County, Texas, has become a hot spot — for voters. Travis County is home to Austin, and has achieved a record-breaking 97% voter registration. It’s the 5th largest county in Texas at 1.2 million.
As of Tuesday, the Travis County Clerk said close to 36,000 people voted early in-person already.
The Travis County Clerk has been very active on social media, encouraging voters to take action, linking to our Nexstar sister station KXAN, about “How Travis County is protecting voters” at the polls.
Locally, Harris County, the largest county in Texas, with a population of 4.7 million (and growing) hasn’t reported any problems at polling location, like neighboring Fort Bend County on its first day.
EARLY VOTING
Compared to the 97% if registered voters in Travis County, Harris County had 33% of locals registered to vote in 2018, according to Texas Secretary of State records.
However, that hasn’t stopped Harris County from breaking record numbers at the polls during the first two days of early voting. On the first day of voting, when Harris County first broke voting records, she said “we’re just getting warmed up.”
On the second day of early voting, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced via social media, that voters also turned out in record numbers.
Today is of course the third day of early voting.
Statewide, a record 16.9 million Texans are registered to vote in the November 3rd election. That’s up about 1.8 million since the 2016 presidential election.
