Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation / Children’s Miracle Network Caregivers Giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In celebration of National Caregivers Month, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is asking the community to nominate caregivers of those diagnosed with cancer. A winner will receive a gift basket with HCHF goodies and gift cards.
At the same time, in honor of Caregivers Month, the Children’s Miracle Network is also giving away a gift basket of CMN goodies and gift cards.
HCHF and CMN are asking that nominations be sent to info@hchfamarillo.org.
“Please include a short statement about what makes this person a great caregiver,” says the announcement, “Nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 20. The winner will be featured on HCHF social media.”
