Harriet Tubman twenty dollar bills delayed eight years

Plans to redesign the 20 dollar bill have been delayed.

US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, announcing Wednesday a delay in the printing of Harriet Tubman 20 dollar bills.

The new image originally planned for a 2020 release is not expected to be unveiled until 2028.

Secretary Mnuchin saying the primary reason his department has looked at redesigning currency is to thwart counterfeiting issues adding that 10 and 50 dollar bills will be released with new features before the 20.

Harriet Tubman was chosen to replace former President Andrew Jackson on the front of the 20 dollar bill in April 2016 after former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew asked the American people for suggestions.