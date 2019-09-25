Hard seltzer advent calendar is here

You can now countdown to Christmas with a boozy advent calendar stuffed with cans of white claw, truly and other popular hard seltzers.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re sad about the summer of hard seltzer coming to an end you may want to check out this Christmas decoration.

The company Give Them Beer is selling a hard seltzer advent calendar.

It’s a gift basket stuffed with 12 cans of different spiked seltzers for each of the 12 days of Christmas.

While Give Them Beer is not revealing all of the brands being offered, they are promising fans White Claw and Truly will be included.

Each calendar also comes with a customizable card so you can add a personalized holiday message to the recipient.

This boozy countdown to Christmas is going to cost you 59 dollars.