Happy State Bank to Acquire First State Bank of Mobeetie

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy State Bank has announced they will acquire First State Bank of Mobeetie.

The bank said they have agreed to purchase and assume operations of the First State Bank of Mobeetie, which has locations in Mobeetie and Wheeler.

“This bank really fits us well. Since our beginnings in Happy, Texas, we have stayed true to our small town roots. We are excited to welcome our new friends and neighbors in Mobeetie and Wheeler to our Happy Experience,” said J. Pat Hickman, Chairman and CEO of Happy State Bank.”

Happy State Bank said they expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 pending bank regulatory and shareholder approval.

When the acquisition happens, Happy State Bank said they will have 43 locations in 32 Texas communities.