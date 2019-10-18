Happy State Bank starting construction on new branch at NE 24th and Grand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy State Bank is starting construction on its new NE 24th and Grand branch.

This afternoon they held a groundbreaking at the building site. The new branch will be a full-service location with a night depository and five drive-up lanes.

“Along with our other branches at Teckla and on I-40, this 24th and Grand Street location will be our third office under construction in Amarillo,” said Happy State Bank Chairman and CEO, J. Pat Hickman.

The branch is expected to be completed by June.