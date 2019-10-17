Happy State Bank starting construction on new branch at I-40 and Grand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy State Bank is starting construction on its new I-40 and Grand branch.

This afternoon they held a groundbreaking at the building site. The new branch will be a full-service location with a night depository and five drive-up lanes.

“It’s tremendous for us but it’s also tremendous for Amarillo. By reinvesting in the community like this, we’re able to bring financial services throughout the entire city. We’re able to beautify areas and really start to grow the city as well as us so it’s wonderful for everyone,” said Mikel Williamson, president of Happy State Bank.

The branch is expected to be completed by June.