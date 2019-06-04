Happy State Bank opening 4 new locations

PRESS RELEASE: Furthering its footprint in the Texas Panhandle, Happy State Bank is opening locations in Matador, Memphis, Turkey, and White Deer on June 10.

Happy State Bank has successfully acquired these locations from First Bank & Trust of Seymour, Texas, following an official announcement in February and recent regulatory approval.

“When this opportunity presented itself, we knew it was a great fit for our bank and the folks in these communities – and nice for our stockholders as well,” says Happy State Bank Chairman & CEO, J. Pat Hickman. “This acquisition allows HAPPY to do what HAPPY does best – serve small Texas towns with a true Texas bank. We jumped at the chance and (yes, I’m going to say it) we are Happy to be a major player in these communities.”

The public is invited to visit these locations during the week of June 10 to meet the Happy State Bank team and learn more about the transition.

With these acquisitions, Happy State Bank has 41 locations in 29 Texas communities. The parent company of Happy State Bank is Happy Bancshares, Inc., while Baylor Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Seymour, Baylor County, Texas, owns First Bank & Trust.