Happy State Bank Begins Construction on Familiar Location

AMARILLO, Texas — The corner of Teckla Boulevard and SW 45th Avenue will soon be an active construction zone, with a state-of-the-art Happy State Bank branch being built over the coming months.

This rebuild was announced in 2018, with the Teckla branch operating out of a temporary location since April.

It will be a full-service location with four drive-up lanes and a 24-hour drive-up ATM. The new building will have a square footage of 3,230.

“Our 45th and Teckla office was acquired over 10 years ago when we purchased all of the Citi-Bank (New York) branches in the Panhandle,” says HAPPY STATE BANK Chairman & CEO, J. Pat Hickman. “When comparing all of our offices, Teckla remains one of our busiest locations. The new building will better accommodate our ability to provide that ‘Happy Experience’ as we provide our friends and neighbors with the very best customer service.”

The branch is expected to be completed in May of 2020.