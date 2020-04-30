Happy State Bank announces new CEO

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy State Bank has a new CEO.

Chairman J. Pat Hickman announced the appointment of Mikel Williamson, as Chief Executive Officer. Hickman will retain the title as chairman of Happy State Bank and HAPPY BANCSHARES, INC. moving forward. In this continuing active role, he will focus on shareholder, director and employee relations, as well as strategic acquisitions.

“I am excited about our bank’s future with Mikel at the helm. I have every confidence in his banking savvy and people skills. He has actually been running the day-to-day operations for the past eighteen months as we’ve achieved record earnings and growth. He is a wonderful husband and father, an outstanding faithbased leader, and a talented, intelligent banker. It’s going to be fun to watch Mikel lead this Happy Team to whole new heights,” said Hickman.

“I am honored to be handed the torch. Pat has always been a great leader, mentor and friend to me. He has taught me so much. I look forward to continuing the successful legacy established by Happy State Bank. Happy will continue to focus on what we do best, taking care of our customers, employees and leading with our core values. The business success accomplished in 30 years under Pat’s leadership would take others many generations to match” said Williamson. He also added, “One of the things, I am most excited about is that Pat will continue in an active role as Chairman of our Board focused on shareholder relations, employees and culture.”