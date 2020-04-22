Happy second-grader learns about courage through school project

HAPPY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy second-grader Chisom Sturgess has run with an opportunity presented to her by her teacher, Katie Criswell.

Happy has been using distance learning to push its students to excel outside of just the normal classwork.

Criswell and the elementary school are challenging students, like Chisom, to find essential employees and ask them how to they are handling the current coronavirus pandemic.

Chisum chose to do a new type of interview with a friend and Tulia paramedic Taylor Lange.

“She’s an EMT, and she’s really nice,” Chisum said. “I want to be an EMT when I grow up.”

Chisum interviewed Taylor for over two minutes asking her prepared questions while showing much poise, something that made Happy Elementary School Principal Krista Ellison smile big.

“It was extremely impressed,” Ellison said. “I thought she had a good stage presence and was a natural with the camera. I thought that was exciting to see how much effort she put in beforehand. Then to actually see her do it was very impressive.”

Happy educators wanted this experience for their students to learn about courage, and it looks as though this project is paying off.

Taylor was all about it,” Chisom’s mother, Nicki Sturgess said. “She wanted to meet by the ambulance, and Chisom gave her the list of questions and she went over them, and what was it that you thought Taylor showed the most during this project, courage.”

Happy is having its fifth and sixth-grade students work on a project where they create their own coffee shop. The students create menus and prices for the shop.

