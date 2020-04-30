Hansford County Hospital District’s original application for alternate care site denied by Texas DSHS

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hansford County Hospital District’s original application for an alternate care site has been denied by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As we reported earlier this week ,the hospital plans to partner with Nursanickle Motel in Spearman to safely meet the needs of non-COVID-19 patients.

Hansford County Hospital District CEO Jonathan Bailey said their alternate care site was not on the list of facilities that were given blanket approval, but the hospital is appealing the state’s decision.

“We have one wing and 14 beds,” said Bailey. “Our staff see both ER patients and in-patients, so the exposure risk is greatly increased for these non-COVID patients that we still need to take care of by keeping them in the hospital. So we’re trying our very best to get that approved and look for other options if it’s not.”

Bailey said the hospital hopes the appeal will be approved by the state by the end of the week.

