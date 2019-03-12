(WAVE) In 1985, paramedic Matthew Scott lost his left hand at age 24 when he said he foolishly lit an M-80 firework that he was holding.
In 1999, at age 37, his name became forever etched in history as the world’s most successful hand transplant recipient, and America’s first.
Last week, Scott went back to Jewish Hospital in Kentucky to celebrate the anniversary of that wonderful occasion.
From throwing out a first pitch for a Phillies baseball game, to handling everyday things, Scott explained why he wanted to become the first transplant recipient so badly.
“My youngest son Jeremy was on the soccer field and he scored a goal and I couldn’t clap,” Scott explained. “I had the prosthesis there, but I just couldn’t do that.”
Today, Scott has more than 50 percent function with his hand.
Hand Transplant Recipient Celebrates 20 Years
