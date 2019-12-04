Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating murder of Memphis infant

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The death of a Memphis infant is being investigated as a murder.

It happened back on Thursday, November 7.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kaytou Carney was found dead inside a trailer house at an RV park in Memphis.

Officials said the infant’s father, Chaz Carney, 22, was arrested on Friday, November 8, for Capital Murder. The mother, Lillian Stuehrk, 19, was arrested for Injury to a Child.

Both are in the Hall County Jail.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are in investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

