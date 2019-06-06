Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies from allergic reaction

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of K-9 Hector.

Officials say on Wednesday, Hector became distressed and was immediately rushed to the Department’s approved veterinarian for emergency medical care for an apparent allergic reaction.

Hector, a Belgian Malanois, recently celebrated his third birthday and had served Hall County for the last year quickly making a name for himself finding large quantities of Narcotics and currency.

Last month Hector and his handler were honored by the National Criminal Enforcement Association at the 2019 National Interdiction Conference for having the Largest Street Level US Currency Seizure in the Nation.