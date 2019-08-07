Half of young Americans say college is not necessary

A new survey finds one in five gen z and young millennials say they may not choose to go to college - here's what they're choosing instead.

(FOX NEWS) – More and more young people think going to college is unnecessary according to a new survey by TD Ameritrade.

The study examining 3,000 kids and adults found, one in five individuals considered a young millennial, or a part of gen-z, say they may not be going to college.

Citing cost as a factor, 73 percent of generation-z says they would go to a cheaper school just to avoid getting into debt.

Researchers found a growing number of gen-z and young millennials prefer money-saving alternatives to a four-year degree including taking a year off between high school and college, completing online classes, and doing a two-year program instead.

But, a four-year college may not be outdated to some.

96 percent of parents say they expect their kids to go to college.