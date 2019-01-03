Half of 'Our Sod Poodles' Shirt Profits to go to AAYC

(KAMR/KCIT) - Stone Ranch Media announced the Amarillo Activity Youth Center will be getting half of all profits from the sale of their "Our Sod Poodles" t-shirts.

“We put the word out a couple of weeks ago that we were looking for an Amarillo organization to partner with in this effort, and we got a terrific response from the community,” said Dusty Green, president of Stone Ranch Media. “And that’s when we really started learning about the AAYC and all the things they’re doing for local kids and families. And it turned out to be an excellent match with what we were looking for.

The AAYC's mission is to provide safe, fun, affordable recreational activities for youth and families in an alcohol and drug-free environment.

They join the Donley County Community Fund as the recipients of the profits from sales of the shirts.