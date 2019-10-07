Hair scrunchies are middle school secret crush sign

One mom's viral Facebook post explains why hair scrunchies are a secret sign of love for middle school romances.

(FOX NEWS) — Parents are often on the watch for signs of a budding adolescent romance in their kids.

Here’s the latest on what young middle schoolers in love are up to.

One North Carolina mom making her own “public service announcement” about the trend on Facebook.

Emily Covington says she found a ton of hair scrunchies in her home since her son returned to school this year.

She questioned her son only to find out that they are a love expression.

A girl gives them to a boy she likes, and he wears them on his wrists as a sign of attachment.

Covington joked that her son has received so many, she’s starting a ‘lost and found’ collection for them.