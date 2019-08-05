Hair loss myths and treatments

You may have heard that wearing a baseball cap or having tight braids causes hair loss.

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s a new non-surgical way to treat hair loss! And it’s being done by Leonard Hair Transplant Associates.

The Capillus Laser Cap has long been used to help slow hair loss and in many cases, promote hair regrowth.

But there’s something even newer. Something Dr. Robert Leonard is now offering to his patients.

It’s called Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections. They have been used by orthopedists to repair cartilage, among other uses.

“You’ve heard of the vampire facelift where it can be injected in to the face,” said Leonard. “Well now, we have a treatment for hair loss using platelet-rich plasma.”

