H-E-B adapts store hours and operations to meet customer needs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An official statement from H-E-B has been released today in regards to the hours and operation of their stores.

“To better serve our customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close tonight at 8 p.m. Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.

While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.

As we adapt to serve our communities, our customers will also see reduced services in our delis, bakeries and floral departments. These temporary changes in the way we run our stores will allow us to get customers the products they need. Customers will not be charged for cancelled orders due to department closures.

We will return to our regular hours and full services as soon as we can.

Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas.”

For more information, please visit H-E-B’s webiste.