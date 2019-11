GUYMON, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) — Guymon Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old.

Guymon Police say Luiw Soe was last seen on 11/11/2019. They do not what he was last wearing.

Soe left in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Guymon Police Department 580-338-6525.

