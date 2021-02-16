Guymon Fire Department performing live Ice Rescue training despite frigid temps

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Fire Department will be performing live Ice Rescue training at Sunset Lake in Guymon at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

Chief Wadley said this training will be on live ice and GFD will be training for ice rescues working on and under the ice.

The GFD will be using ice rescue equipment, suits, PFD’s and rescue skills in the training. Instead of delaying the training for better weather like most other occupations, Chief Wadley said this training will go on as scheduled because “the colder the better” for this type of training.

