Guide to College Planning

It should come as no surprise that summer is the perfect time to get organized for the college application process in the fall. Free from the responsibilities of the school year, students and parents can focus on finding the right college. The road to college can be confusing, but the new College Board Opportunity Scholarships provide a unique road map that lays out six simple steps all students can take to get to college.

The key steps are:

Build a college list

Practice for the SAT®

Improve SAT scores

Strengthen the college list

Complete the FAFSA, the free government form to apply for financial aid

Apply to college

Completing each step will earn students a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000; completing all six steps will earn them a chance for $40,000 for their college education.

This is a unique kind of scholarship program because it doesn’t require an essay, application, or a minimum GPA or SAT score. These scholarships aren’t about how high you score, but how much you grow. All students can earn one of these scholarships, even students who never dreamt they could.

Since its launch, 1,000 students across the country have already earned scholarships through this program and found the six steps helpful for the college planning process.

Priscilla Rodriguez, Executive Director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board, explains how the College Board Opportunity Scholarships work, and what students and parents need to know so they can start taking these critical college planning steps and earning scholarships.

