Group of people gather dangerously close to a bear

Caught on camera. A group of people gathering dangerously close to a bear in the Smokies

(FOX NEWS) — Don’t try this at home!

A group of people caught on camera in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee getting up close and personal with a bear.

A couple filming the scene from inside their car commenting on how close the people were to the bear and how dangerous the situation was.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reminding people that feeding bears or getting too close to them can make them more comfortable around humans which makes them more likely to approach them.

It is illegal to come within 50 yards of wildlife at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Violations can result in fines or even arrests.