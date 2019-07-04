Grilling safety reminders

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each year, thousands of residential fires start with an outdoor grill. There are even more trips to the emergency room because of injuries sustained from grills.

State Farm Insurance suggests taking the following steps to ensure safety:

CHECK THE GAS LINES

  • Inspect the lines for cracking, sharp bends and brittleness
  • Rub soapy water on the lines to look for bubbling– an indication of leaks

GRILL IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS

  • Never grill inside a home, tent, vehicle or camper

USE COMBUSTIBLES WITH CAUTION

  • Keep lighter fluid a safe distance from the fire
  • Never add lighter fluid to hot coals
  • Never use gasoline or kerosene as a starter fluid

CLEAN YOUR GRILL

  • Clean grates and grease pans to prevent flare-ups
  • Wait 48 hours before disposing of charcoal ashes

MAINTAIN A SAFE ZONE AROUND THE GRILL

  • Keep children and pets away from the grill area
  • Grill 10 feet away from structures
  • Never leave a grill unattended

