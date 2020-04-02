Gregg County confirms two more cases of coronavirus, up to 8 total

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that two more coronavirus cases had been confirmed Wednesday morning.
This puts East Texas at 102 total cases. Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 37, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 8
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 4
- Rusk County – 4
- Harrison County – 3
- Panola County – 3
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood County – 1