Gray County Official: Report of COVID-19 case in Gray County ‘erroneous’

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gray County is not true, that according to Gray County Judge Chris Porter.

Judge Porter told MyHighPlains.com that a news outlet in the College Station area reported there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in Gray County.

Judge Porter said after contacting their news desk, he learned the news outlet “misheard ‘Gray’ County instead of ‘Gregg’ County.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reported of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle.

