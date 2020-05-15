Gray County has first confirmed COVID-19 related death

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County officials have announced the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in Gray County.

Officials said they were given that information Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of this publication, Gray County has 88 total COVID-19 cases and 40 recoveries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: