Gray County has first confirmed COVID-19 related death

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County officials have announced the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in Gray County.
Officials said they were given that information Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of this publication, Gray County has 88 total COVID-19 cases and 40 recoveries.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- What are FEMA and Congress doing to get enough PPE?
- House nears passage of additional $3 trillion in coronavirus relief
- Hereford Senior Center delivers more than 2,000 meals to seniors as incentive to stay inside
- Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday
- Technology can check for illness by scanning your face