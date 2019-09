AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews responded to a grass fire just south of West McCormick Road and west of South Washington Street on Saturday, Sept. 7.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is now contained. The fire burned several storage units in the area, including one with fencing material.

RCSO reports that there were no injuries.

More information will be provided as it is released.