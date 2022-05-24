WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Planned Parenthood received a five year Title X grant expected to serve 2,500 people in McLennan County.

Title X will expand access to essential, preventive healthcare services for the county. Services include:

full range of birth control methods (including IUDs and implants)

breast and cervical cancer screenings

testing and treatment for STIs, including HIV tests

PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission

treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections

annual well checks

HPV vaccines, flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services

“We started offering Title X on May 1, 2022,” Tanya Capson, Health Services Regional Director said. “We have just had patients that are delighted that they can come in, be screened, and get a reduction in their costs for services. We are just so grateful to be able to continue this work and continue to provide these services.”

The grant is aimed to serve those who are uninsured, underinsured and low income.

The grant provides services on a sliding scale. Patients who are under 200% of poverty level are not charged for services.

“As they come to the health center for birth control, a family planning visit includes that whole wrap around preventive health care visit,” Sarah Wheat, Chief External Affairs Officer said. “So we have a chance to do early detection and to screen and treat for other health conditions.”

They said this is great news to be celebrated. And, the timing is perfect after Texas abortion restrictions. This breaks down barriers around birth control access.

“Birth control is more important now than ever,” Baylor pre-med student Alice Shelly said. “And so this news comes at a really good time for us, and it feels good to have a bit of relief.”

There are no geographical restrictions for who can be served.

“They can come in, be seen, be screened regardless of their income, regardless of their documentation status, regardless of where they live or who they love,” Capson said.

There are no other Title X providers in Waco, and those at Planned Parenthood say this is filling a gap in the community.

Same day and telehealth appointments at ppgreatertx.org/WacoHealthcare or call 1-800-230-PLAN.