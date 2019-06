Country singer Granger Smith presented a check to Austin's Dell Children's Medical Center today in memory of his son, River. The 3-year-old died in an accidental drowning earlier this month.

Country singer Granger Smith made a donation to a Texas hospital in honor of his son River.

The singer and his wife presented a check to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin Tuesday.

Their three-year-old son River died last month after an accidental drowning.

River was taken to Dell Children’s where he stayed until he passed away.

Smith says the kindness and empathy from staff helped them through their time of grieving.