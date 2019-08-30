Grandparents volunteer at North Dakota elementary school

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – It’s quite a task to get more than 650 students through the lunch line in about two hours, and clean up between shifts. Without the help of some retired volunteers, Lincoln Elementary would be in a real bind.

On top of the staff at Lincoln Elementary, students have another group of people to rely on at lunchtime.

Four members of the community spend their days at the school helping the kids load up their trays with the day’s choices, grabbing utensils or just seeing how the day is going for the children.

Read More – http://bit.ly/2ZEw2Z6