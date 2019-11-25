Gracie’s Project participates in The Panhandle Gives for the first year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 100 organizations will be participating in the fourth annual Panhandle Gives campaign.

Gracie’s Project is a non-profit organization that focuses on giving rescue dogs another chance at life.

The rescue is only two years old and already has a large number of dogs that need a home.

“In our care, there are about 150 plus dogs. most of those are in foster care.some of them are housed out here in the facility,” Kristi Briseno, a volunteer, explained.

A large number of dogs came in by surprise after they were notified of a hoarding situation that took place a few months ago.

“We had 39 dogs that we were taken care of. Right after we took those in a couple of those had puppies, so we’ve added 14 puppies,” Briseno said.

This will be the first year Gracie’s Project will be participating in the campaign.

“We’re solely based on donations. we’re a non-profit organization and the money that you give helps us with vetting our dogs. Their shots and their spays and neuters,” Briseno stated.

Briseno, is a loyal volunteer with Gracie’s Project. She said she hopes that the season of giving will entice others to open up their hearts.

“Adopt if you can’t adopt foster if you can’t foster donate. Get on social media and share those things so it can reach those people that can do that,” Briseno stated.

This year alone Gracie’s Project has adopted out around 400 dogs.

They are hoping that the campaign helps them to increase that success rate since they will be using that money to help provide care for those current and new rescues.

The campaign runs for nine days. If you would like to donate you can purchase a scan tag at any United supermarket, where you choose the amount you wish to give.