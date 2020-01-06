Gracie’s Project gives updates on how Giving Tuesday helped their organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Last month more than 130 non-profit organizations around the panhandle participated in the panhandle gives campaign.

Many local non-profits participated in Giving Tuesday, a day in which people donate to non-profits around their community.

This year the Amarillo Area Foundation divided $280,000 amongst the participating organizations.

For organizations like Gracie’s Project donations, are how they survive.

“Every donation counts. Thanks to this particular event it helped us by four kennels so we could have more of our dogs in one place,” Barbara Hilliard, a volunteer stated.

Thanks to the community’s generosity the organization was gifted $1,800.

Volunteers said that money was needed to help continue to do their work in animal rescue.

“Our main goal is to educate and to rescue as many dogs as we can. Sometimes people will call and they have a dog that’s been dumped or hurt and we try to help as many as we can,” Hilliard said.

One of those cases happened to be Mitch. A dog that Gracie’s Project currently houses after receiving a call a few weeks ago about a little dog wandering the streets.

Dogs like mitch can stay under the organization’s watchful eye with the help of volunteers and with help from funds given.

“Sometimes we get asked to rescue dogs in EU that doesn’t need to be. sometimes it’s somebody that is in dire needs,” Hilliard stated.

Regardless of the situation, Gracie’s Project is one of many that depend on community effort and support to be able to give to those in need.

Even though the campaign is over you can still donate to local organizations any day of the year.