Governor wants to stop spent nuclear fuel from coming to West Texas

ANDREWS, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that he opposes a plan to store spent nuclear waste in Andrews County. Abbott said he asked the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to deny a federal license for the proposed facility.

For more than a decade, Andrews County has hosted the storage of low-level nuclear waste. WCS (Waste Control Specialists) was first licensed in 2009. But the governor characterized spent nuclear fuel as a different risk.

A statement said, “The Governor urges the NRC to deny ISP’s license application, highlighting the unique environmental risk of a terrorist attack that could shut down the world’s largest producing oilfield through a major radioactive release.”

“It would be a prime target for attacks by terrorists, saboteurs, and other enemies,” Abbott said. “This location could not be worse for storing ultra-hazardous radioactive waste.”

Over the years, even the storage of low-level nuclear waste 35 miles west of the City of Andrews has been harshly criticized.

WCS and another company partnered to create Interim Storage Partners.

The website for Interim Storage Partners said, “The above-ground structures enable easy loading and access for inspections, monitoring and maintenance during canister safety programs. The design life of the proposed WCS CISF storage system is 100+ years.”

