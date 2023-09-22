AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy additional buses to Eagle Pass and El Paso to assist the border communities.

“President Biden’s continued refusal to secure our border invites thousands of illegal crossings into Texas and our nation each day. Texas communities like Eagle Pass and El Paso should not have to shoulder the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” said Governor Abbott.

The buses in El Paso and Eagle Pass will be activated in addition to the ongoing state bus operations in Brownsville, Del Rio, Laredo, and McAllen.

“I have directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional buses to send these migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities and provide much-needed relief to our overrun border towns. Until President Biden upholds his constitutional duty to secure America’s southern border, Texas will continue to deploy as many buses as needed to relieve the strain caused by the surge of illegal crossings,” said Governor Abbott.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, in April 2022 Gov. Abbott directed TDEM to charter transportation for migrants who have been processed and released by the federal government into Texas communities.

The release goes on to say that in order to board a bus the migrant must volunteer to be transported and show documentation of their release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Governor’s office to date Texas has bused:

Over 11,900 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 14,800 migrants to New York City in August 2022

Over 8,700 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,00 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 1,500 migrants to Denver since May 18th

Over 610 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

