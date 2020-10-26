Governor Greg Abbott appoints four to State Independent Living Council

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Governor’s Office has announced the appointment of Melva Henderson, Debra Medellin, and Bonnie Notargiacomo and reappointed April Pollreisz to the State Independent Living Council for terms set to expire on Oct. 24, 2023.

The council develops the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on Independent Living and related Issues for persons with disabilities.

The members of the council are as follows;

Melva Henderson of Dallas is a prospect research associate at Envision Dallas. Henderson received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Texas Woman’s University and a Master of Arts in Social Work from Texas A&M University Commerce.

Debra Medellin of Alice is a compliance analyst at Texas Department of Transportation, Civil Rights Division. Medellin received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from The University of Texas at Austin.

Bonnie Notargiacomo of Mission is a program specialist for the Older Individual Blind Program at Texas Workforce Commission, and has over 25 years of experience working with people with disabilities. Notargiacomo received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas at Brownsville and a Master of Arts in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling from The University of Texas Pan American.

April Pollreisz of Amarillo is a former customer service professional in the insurance industry. She is a current board member of the Panhandle Independent Living Center. Pollreisz received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from West Texas A&M University.

