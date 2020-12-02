Governor Greg Abbott announces initial vaccine distribution for Texas

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alloted over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Texas for December.
According to the Office of the Governor the vaccines should start arriving in Texas the week of Dec. 14 and will be distributed to qualifying distributors who will administer these vaccines based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
The Office of the Governor also said that additional doses may be allotted later this month for December and additional allotments aimed for January and the following months.
“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
