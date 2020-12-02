Governor Greg Abbott announces initial vaccine distribution for Texas

A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. – California shattered the state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the IPTC metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [San Fernando, California] instead of [San Fernando, Philippines]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alloted over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Texas for December.

According to the Office of the Governor the vaccines should start arriving in Texas the week of Dec. 14 and will be distributed to qualifying distributors who will administer these vaccines based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

The Office of the Governor also said that additional doses may be allotted later this month for December and additional allotments aimed for January and the following months.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”