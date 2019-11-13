Governor Abbott Reappoints Bickerstaff To Board For Lease Of Texas Parks And Wildlife Lands

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands for a term set to expire on September 1, 2021.

Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff of Amarillo is executive vice president of Amarillo National Bank, and serves on the Board of Directors for the bank. He is a member and past chair of the Amarillo Area Foundation and a member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association’s Finance and Tax Committee. Bickerstaff received a Bachelor of Science in Ag Economics from Texas Tech University.

