AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, the office of Governor Greg Abbott sent a news release that highlighted the efforts of Texas law enforcement efforts to stop what Abbott said is a growing fentanyl crisis.

According to the news release, Abbott spoke at a press conference at the Department of Public Safety Region II Headquarters and toured the DPS drug warehouse and crime lab before receiving a briefing from local law enforcement officials on fentanyl and its potential impact on Texas communities.

“Because of President Biden’s open border policies, deadly fentanyl is flooding America, with enough seized lethal doses to kill almost every man, woman, and child in the nation,” stated Governor Abbott. “Mexican drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl into our country anyway they can. It is laced into every other street drug available, as well as being disguised as legal prescriptions, as this lab has discovered. Because of the folks at this lab, who handle potentially lethal drugs every day, we are saving the lives of thousands of Texans from the deadly scourge of fentanyl.”

State and law enforcement officials said they wanted to remind Texans that they can play a role in stopping the spread of fentanyl and fentanyl-related deaths by educating their children about the deadliness of the drug and how it can be disguised in counterfeit prescription drugs.

“Fentanyl deaths affect Texans across all demographics,” said Senator Huffman. “Parents should be aware of fentanyl and educate their children about the deadliness of this drug. The legislature increased penalties against fentanyl manufacturing and distribution last session, but we will look to increase penalties even further this upcoming legislative session as a result of this growing crisis.”

According to officials with the governor’s office, DPS’ Houston crime lab has tested almost 13,700 lbs. of counterfeit drugs in the past 12 months and inventoried more than 85,000 seized drugs, including more than 9,700 deadly opioids like fentanyl. In Texas, almost 1,700 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in 2021 alone.

“Cartels along the border are exploiting the federal government’s open border policies to make money selling deadly fentanyl through counterfeit pills in the United States,” said Director McCraw. “Parents and grandparents should talk to their children about the risks of counterfeit pills.”

The governor was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, and DPS Crime Laboratory Chief Brady Mills and Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch.