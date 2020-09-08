Governor Abbott extends statewide Disaster Declaration for COVID-19

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19 on Monday, September 7.

Originally issued on March 13th, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: