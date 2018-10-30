Governor Abbott Appoints Bovina Woman and Two Others To Texas Board Of Chiropractic Examiners
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott Wofford to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2019. Additionally, the Governor appointed Mindy Neal and Debra White for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.
Scott Wofford, D.C. of Abilene is a chiropractor and owner of West Texas Back Clinic. He is a member, past state director, and past president of the Texas Chiropractic Association. He is also a member of the American Chiropractic Association and a fellow International College of Chiropractic. He formerly served as the team chiropractor for the track and softball team at Abilene Christian University and the Abilene Aviators professional hockey team. Wofford received a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of New York and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Mindy Neal, D.C. of Bovina is a chiropractor and owner of The Bone Joint Chiropractic. She is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association. She is the current chairman of Parmer Rhea, LLC. in Parmer County, and the former vice president of the Basketball League of Bovina. She previously served as the vice president for the Bovina Booster Club. Neal received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Debra White, D.C. of Nacogdoches is the owner of Advanced Chiropractic Center. She is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. She previously served as the vice-state director of the Texas Chiropractic Association. She is a former member and volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, Big Brother/Big Sisters of America - Nacogdoches, and Lufkin Educational Broadcast Systems. White received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Iowa Wesleyan College and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College.
