Governor Abbott announces ‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccination initiative for homebound seniors across Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbot held a press conference in Corpus Christi today where he announced the statewide Save Our Seniors vaccination initiative, aimed at homebound seniors across Texas.

Gov. Abbott recognized the City of Corpus Christi, Meals on Wheels of Corpus Christi, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department for their homebound senior vaccination program achievements. The agencies’ model is a model for the statewide initiative.

“A key part of our mission in the fight against COVID-19 is to vaccinate seniors and those who are most at risk — and senior vaccination programs like the one in Corpus Christi are crucial to accomplishing this mission,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud of the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels, and city leadership to identify and vaccinate homebound seniors in their community. By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines.”

According to the governor’s office, the state will deploy more than 1,100 National Guardsmen as part of the program to assist communities in vaccinating homebound seniors. The guardsmen will be divided up into teams that will deploy all over the state.

Some guardsmen will focus on identifying and registering homebound seniors for the program, while others will visit homes and administer vaccines, the governor’s office stated.

The state is dedicating up to 8,000 vaccines for the program for the first week, state officials said. It will work with community organizations like Meals On Wheels and nursing groups to identify homebound seniors who volunteer to be vaccinated.

The program is set to launch Monday.