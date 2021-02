SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will address the state from San Antonio to give the latest on relief efforts for residents in the wake of the devastating winter storms.

The 2:30 p.m. briefing, which will be streamed in this story, comes a day after Abbott met with other state officials to discuss concerns over possibly costly energy bills for residents after the weather.

KXAN will also stream the briefing online at KXAN.com, in the KXAN app, and via our Facebook page.