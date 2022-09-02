AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) will grant over $31 million in funding for veterans across Texas.

The release stated that Abbott aims to distribute through TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. Officials said this grant was approved in May by the TVC’s Commission, grant 139 in total awarded to 121 organizations in Texas serving 22,000 Texas Veterans.

“The State of Texas continues working to improve the lives of our veterans and provide them and their families with the best available resources to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for their hard work to ensure thousands of our veterans are served through these grants. These courageous heroes and their families deserve our utmost support and respect, and Texas will always honor their sacrifice and service to our nation in the pursuit of freedom.”

Officials state that FVA grants support services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance.

The TVC awards grants categories include:

General Assistance

Housing for Texas Heroes

Veterans Mental Health Grants

Veterans Treatment Courts

Veteran County Service Officers

“We thank Governor Greg Abbott for his support in getting these needed funds to veteran support organizations across the state,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “This funding is unique to Texas and we thank the Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009.”

According to the press release this week, TVC began distributing grant funding stopping in Edinburg, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. Edinburg the TVC granted support to 16 organizations across South Texas including the Rio Grande Valley, and the Corpus Christi area for financial assistance, peer support, treatment court, home modification, and other services to veterans and their families.

TVC said in the release that there will be five more grant presentations this month to organizations providing services to veterans in Houston, Tyler, Dallas, Lubbock, and El Paso.

The release also states that the funds for these grants are from the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. More sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registration According to Abbott officials.

Texas veterans in need of assistance can find available local organizations, here.